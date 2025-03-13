‘With Love, Meghan' fans warned by skincare expert: 'Don't try this at home!'

Meghan Markle’s latest wellness tip has experts urging caution.

In her new Netflix series With Love, Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex whips up a DIY bath salt blend, but skincare specialists warn it could be harmful.

Esthetician and YouTuber Jennifer Christopherson even issued a firm warning: “Don’t try this at home!”

The mixture, featured in the show’s premiere episode, includes Epsom salt, Himalayan salt, arnica oil, and lavender oil.

Preparing a gift basket for her longtime friend Daniel Martin, Meghan casually tosses in ingredients without precise measurements. When asked how much to use, she shrugs it off with, “Quite a bit.”

Experts say that’s part of the problem. Not only does Meghan fail to dilute the essential oils with a proper “carrier oil,” but she also uses excessive amounts — two full pipettes of arnica oil and three drops of lavender oil directly into the salt.

Christopherson, who analysed the recipe in an 18-minute critique, called the undiluted arnica “a crap ton” and warned that improper essential oil use can lead to irritation, rashes, or even burns.

“You can’t just dump an essential oil in, give (it) to a friend, and be like, hey, have fun,” she cautioned, advising viewers to disregard Markle’s method entirely.