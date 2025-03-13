Royal family honours Duchess Sophie after Meghan Markle's surprising announcement

King Charles III's office has released an important statement with Duchess Sophie's stunning pictures on the royal family's official website after Meghan Markle's surprising announcement.

The royal family shared exciting update about the Duchess of Edinburgh's major achievement in the US hour after Meghan's latest post about her podcast.

Prince Edward's wife Sophie performed an important royal engagement in the US, where Harry and Meghan live with their two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Palace shared details about the Sophie's visit along with her photos: "This week, The Duchess of Edinburgh was in New York to attend the UN’s 69th Commission on the Status of Women. @UKUN."

The statement continued: "The Duchess attended the meeting - the largest globally on gender equality - as Global Ambassador of @IAPB and a Champion of the UN’s Women, Peace and Security (WPS) agenda."

It added: "In a keynote address at a UN Friends of Vision group meeting, Her Royal Highness highlighted the important connection between eye health and gender equality."

The Palace concluded: "The Duchess, as Patron of @PlanInternational, also attended a meeting with youth advocates from Lebanon, Ethiopia, Peru, and Jordan who shared their experiences of living through conflict and crisis.

Earlier, the official Instagram account of Plan UK released photos of Sophie's meeting with young women, stating: "We’re proud to have our Royal Patron, Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh meet with young women advocates from around the world in New York, reinforcing her commitment to championing girls' rights."

On the other hand, Prince Harry's wife Meghan Markle has announced new podcast, and the title suggests she will bring untold stories to public.

After the debut of her Netflix series "With Love, Meghan" and the launch of her lifestyle brand "As ever", the Duchess has stepped back into podcasting with 'Confessions of a Female Founder', produced by Lemonada Media.



