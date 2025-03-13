'One Direction' star finally announces new album months after Liam Payne’s death

Liam Payne passed away on October 16, 2024

Liam Payne’s death left his former One Direction bandmates in great shock.

The surviving boys namely Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan were reportedly facing difficulty getting back to life after the tragic death of their brother.

Payne passed away on October 16, 2024 after falling from the third-floor balcony of a hotel in Argentina.

His bandmates have been away from the limelight ever since they heard the news of his demise. It has been nearly five months to the 31-year-old’s death and it looks like the boys are slowly and gradually returning back to their work life.

Zayn just concluded his 'Stairway to the Sky' tour last month, which he initially delayed out of respect. Meanwhile, Louis performed his first gig in months on March 9 in India.

Niall has also now confirmed that he has started working on his new solo album following his third studio album titled 'The Show', which he released last year in June.

In a recent interview with Golf Press, the 31-year-old was asked "What's the number one thing you're currently working on or excited about for the future?"

The Slow Hands singer added, "I am literally, this week, just about to sit down and I've been like accumulating some ideas but I'm going to sit down and start writing my next album."

"That's an exclusive, I'm working on a new album guys”, confirmed Horan.

After Niall’s update, everybody is now eagerly waiting to hear from Harry, who has been away from the limelight since his ‘Love on Tour’ global trip.