'Moana': Jury gives 'final verdict' over ongoing lawsuit on Disney

Disney fights legal battle over copyright infringement on 'Moana'

Disney has been finally pronounced not guilty in the long-running legal battle over Moana.

A copyright claim was made by screenwriter Buck Woodall in 2020 saying that Moana was based on one of his scripts, Bucky the Wave Warrior.

The Los Angeles federal jury, after pondering over the matter for two and a half hours, decided that the makers of the Dwayne Johnson starrer film had no access to the script of Buck’s write up.

Once this decision was put forward, the jury of six women and two men did not even find the need to weigh similarities between Bucky and Disney’s hit animated move of 2016.

However, Woodall also stated that he, after completing the work over 2011 film, showed his work to a distant relative, who worked for one of Disney’s companies.

During the two-week trial, the woman testified that she never revealed his work to anybody at her workplace.

The defence lawyer Moez Kaba clearly said the evidences show that Moana is purely the creation John Musker and Ron Clements.

"They had no idea about Bucky. They had never seen it, never heard of it”, the Disney lawyer added in closing arguments.