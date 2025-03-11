Millie Bobby Brown wants to start a family with husband Jake Bongiovi

Millie Bobby Brown wants to start a family with husband Jake Bong

Millie Bobby Brown has recently expressed her wish to become a mom one day.

During an appearance on latest episode of Smartless podcast, the Stranger Things star opened up about expanding her family with Jake Bongiovi.

“My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake,” said the actress.

Millie told the host, “Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.”

Reflecting on the importance of family, the Enola Holmes actress pointed out that Jake “knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer”.

However, Millie went on to say, “I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally.”

“It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing,” stated the Damsel actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Millie revealed she and Jake both wanted to have a big family because they both came from big families with four children.

“I really want a family. I really want a big family,” shared The Electric State actress.

Millie declared that it “is definitely in our future, but, for me, I don't see having your own child, as really any different as in adopting”.

“My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by,” said the actress while talking about adoption.

Millie added, “Jake and I, is our energy in the house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable.”