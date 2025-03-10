‘White Lotus’ star Parker Posey opens up about struggles with co-stars

Parker Posey spills the beans on BTS secrets at ‘White Lotus’ season 3

Parker Posey is finally ready to spill the tea on behind the scenes struggles of her and her co-stars while filming the third season of White Lotus.

The 56-year-old actress, who plays the character Victoria Ratliff in the show, revealed that all her castmates and her were up against diarrheoa for the whole time they spent in Thailand.

Posey shared that they had to rushed in and out of hospitals while their stay. However, the actress appreciated Thailand hospitals, sharing that they didn’t have to wait to see a doctor and patients could also get a botox.

“[People] were always going to the hospital and coming back like they'd had the time of their lives. Thai hospitals were so nice, you could do everything there … you could get Botox and medicine easily, and waiting in line wasn't a thing.”

Detailing her own journey through the illness, she told The Times, “There was a piece of fish that left me and Sam Nivola, who plays my youngest son, on a few weeks of plain rice and pasta with the D-word and constipation alternating.”

She went on to share her experience of learning new self-care habits and practices from Thai culture, saying, “I wasn't good at all that until now, but now I had all these massages, I got on board with all the supplements I needed, I did sound baths, reiki, Pilates. It felt needed. And the Thai culture is just so wise, it makes you feel, oh, I was so stupid taking this stuff personally.”