John Miller responds to Jennifer Garner, Ben Affleck reunion speculations

Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller reacts to rumours with Ben Affleck

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck’s recent cosy outings have started to irk her boyfriend, John Miller.

The 47-year-old businessman shut down the rumours of a split between him and Garner, as he visited her home in Brentwood on Sunday, March 9th.

The CaliBurger CEO dressed up casually in a grey t-shirt, blue jeans, suede brown boots and a trucker hat for visiting his girlfriend.

Sharing Miller’s thoughts on Garner and her ex-husband’s close relationship, an insider told Daily Mail, “Does it bother John when he sees the two of them being touchy-feely? Sure. It would get to anyone, but this is nothing new.”

“Ben and Jen have a unique relationship, especially for exes,” the source added.

This comes after the Good Will Hunting star and Elektra actress sparked rumours of rekindling their romance after they were seen embracing at an outing with their children.

The pair were paintballing at the Combat Paintball Park in Castaic near Los Angeles with their children, Fin, 16, and Sam, 13. Their eldest daughter Violet, 19, is away studying at Yale.

Affleck and Garner were married from 2005 to 2018, when they got divorced and the actress started dating Miller.