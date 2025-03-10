Christina Perry reveals how ‘A Thousand Years’ became wedding favourite

Christina Perry reveals how ‘A Thousand Years’ became a wedding favourite

Christina Perry opened up about how her hit balled A Thousand Years came into being and how it became everyone’s wedding go-to track.

In an interview on the SiriusXM's The Nikki & Brie Show the Human crooner reflected on the 2011 song and how she initially wrote for Edward (Robert Pattinson) and Bella's (Kristen Stewart) wedding scene in that year's The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 before it was instead placed at the end credits.

"This is just such a special story for me," said Perri. "I really was a Twilight fan. I was more of a Twihard. I was like hardcore Twilight fan,” she said.

The production reached out her asking for a song for the wedding scene to which Perri agreed.

"And then the song got chosen, but not for the wedding. They were like, 'We're actually gonna put it in the credits.' And I was like, 'Cool, this is still the coolest thing that's ever happened to me ever because it's my favourite books, my favourite movies.'"

She recalled how it suddenly became fan-favourite and then filmmakers demanded for a seven-minute version of song in the last film.

"So I did this orchestral version of it and then a duet at the time with my boyfriend. And it was like this new version, and I thought maybe that was it."

However, for the coming decade the singer-songwriter was shocked to see the song being on the top of the list at weddings.

"So this song just keeps living its own life and evolving. For the next 10 years, everybody gets married to it and everybody starts having babies."

Adapted from Stephenie Meyer's novels of the same name, Twilight told the love story of teenager Bella Swan and vampire Edward Cullen.

The film also starred Taylor Lautner, Ashley Greene, Anna Kendrick, Billy Burke, Peter Facinelli, and Elizabeth Reaser.