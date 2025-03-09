'James Bond' star Pierce Brosnan shares opinion about casting new 007 actor

Pierce Brosnan played 'James Bond' in four films from 1995-2002

Pierce Brosnan, the famous 007 actor has taken the casting of the new bond movie more seriously than Daniel Craig.

Craig, in an interview, when asked who should follow his footstep in upcoming James Bond film, he casually replied saying, “I don’t care.”

However, Pierce has given a little more thought to it as opposed to the 57-year-old.

The 71-year-old not only shared his stance about the new face of '007' but also stated that he thinks producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli made the right decision of handing over the control to Amazon MGM.

He added, “It takes great courage for them to let go,” said Brosnan. “I hope that [Amazon] handles the work and the character with dignity and imagination and respect.”

“History has been passed on and I’m very proud to have been part of the history and the legacy of Bond and the movies I made with Barbara and Michael”, Golden Eye star said.

Brosnan told UK’s Daily Telegraphy that it is a ‘given’, whoever steps into the shoes of the spy should be a British.

The Mama Mia star played the iconic 007 role in four films from 1995 until Die Another Day 2002.