Gene Hackman's pal gives rare insight into marriage with Betsy Arakawa

Gene Hackman pal reveals crucial details about the couple’s marriage

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa might have seemed like an unlikely match with around 30 years of age gap; but the duo gave major couple goals.

After the couple was recently found dead in their New Mexico home on February 26th, a friend of the legendary star revealed how Arakawa impacted his life.

Tom Allin revealed to New York Times that Hackman's wife took care of him with full devotion as he dealt with Alzheimer's in his last years.

Allin went on to add that the classical pianist was “very protective of him”.

He further said the 95-year-old would have died “long ago” had she not been with him.

These revelations by the friend reflects the timeline of their deaths, as according to latest report, Hackman died a week after Arakawa passed away.

For the unversed, as per the Chief Medical Examination Officer Dr. Jarell, the 65-year-old died of Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS), a rare infectious disease carried by rodents.