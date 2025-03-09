Cate Blanchett breaks silence on 'equal pay' in Hollywood: 'We're nowhere near that'

Cate Blanchett makes bold admission about Hollywood's equal pay policy

The Australian actress, who is known for her Oscar-winning roles in Blue Jasmine and The Aviator, has reflected on how the industry has evolved following the #MeToo movement.

During an exclusive interview with The Observer, the 52-year-old shared her personal experience of being sexually harassed by Harvey Weinstein, reflecting on the MeToo movement and its lasting impact.

She told the outlet, “Well, the conversation had just begun and suddenly everything was being discredited and undermined, so we’re still having to fight for those same basic conversations.”

Speaking exclusively about equal-pay in the industry, Blanchett added, “We’re nowhere near equal pay!”

She explained how the industry has gone backwards in terms of growth and how equal pay is still out of the question, despite the many important conversations.

The actress further went on to add, “Talking about it noisily doesn’t mean action has happened. I mean, there’s a greater concentration of wealth than perhaps there ever has been in human history. And we can see where that’s got us.”

On professional front, Blanchett is known for her role in The Barbican’s production of The Seagull.