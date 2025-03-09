Prince Harry, Meghan send message after King Charles snub to Kate Middleton

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared a message as they marked a significant event in the calendar, just hours after King Charles seemingly snubbed his darling daughter-in-law, Kate Middleton.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who started their Archewell Foundation in 2020 after leaving behind their royal roles, issued a statement on Saturday.

“Today marks International Women’s Day, a time to celebrate all women and recognise their incredible impact on our lives,” the message began. “At The Archewell Foundation, we are proud to uplift women around the world who inspire us every day and drive meaningful change in their communities.”

It continued, “As The Archewell Foundation is focused on building a better, safer online world, today we are highlighting four incredible women who have made significant strides at the intersection of technology and civil rights—the annual recipients of the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award.”

The foundation highlighted the efforts of winners from 2022 to 2025 – Dr Safiya Noble, Nabiha Syed, Dr Joy Buolamwin and Dr Alondra Nelson.

The message came after the royal family also marked Women’s Day with meaningful messages. However, a post from King Charles appeared like a major snub to Kate Middleton, despite her prominent role in the family.

In a carousel post on Saturday, the Princess of Wales was notably missing as late Queen Elizabeth, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie were honoured.