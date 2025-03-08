Brad Pitt’s private confession to Jennifer Aniston about Jolie before divorce

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston were once considered as Hollywood’s golden couple, but seemingly things weren't as perfect as it seemed behind closed doors.

Before their divorce in 2005, Pitt reportedly made an honest confession to Aniston about his growing feelings for Angelina Jolie.

After seven years being together, the Friends icon and the Fight Club actor called it quits back in January 2005 and finalised their divorce after tying the knot in July 2000.

Their announcement was: "We would like to announce that after seven years together we have decided to formally separate. For those who follow these sorts of things, we would like to explain that our separation is not the result of any of the speculation reported by the tabloid media."

"This decision is the result of much thoughtful consideration. We happily remain committed and caring friends with great love and admiration for one another."

During the filming of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, which premiered in June 2005, Pitt, who starred with Jolie, reportedly made an honest confession to Aniston, revealed Courteney Cox.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Cox shared: "I don’t think he started an affair physically, but I think he was attracted to her."

"There was a connection, and he was honest about that with Jen. Most of the time, when people are attracted to other people, they don’t tell," she added.

"At least he was honest about it. It was an attraction that he fought for a period of time."

After the iconic hit show Friends ended back in 2004, Aniston was going through a tough time, but insiders says that Pitt was too busy filming with Jolie and wasn’t really there for her.