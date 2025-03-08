Lady Gaga reveals fiancé's life-changing impact on her mental health

Lady Gaga shares intimate details of her mental health journey

Lady Gaga opens up about her rare health condition, sharing intimate details of her mental health journey.

Speaking exclusively on The Interview podcast from The New York Times, the Bad Romance singer explained how a special moment with her fiancé Michael Polansky had a magnetic effect on her, despite being in a bad place mentally.

She told the outlet, "Five years ago, I had psychosis. I was not deeply in touch with reality for a while. It took me out of life in a big way, and after a lot of years of hard work I got myself back.”

The Fame hitmaker didn’t hesitate to share her memory of meeting Michael for the very first time.

Gaga recalled as she further went on to add, "It was a hard time, and it was actually really special when I met my partner because when I met Michael, I was in a much better place, but I remember him saying to me, pretty early on, ‘I know you could be a lot happier than you are'.

"It was really hard for me to hear him say that because I didn’t want him to think that of me. I wanted him to think I was like this happy, totally together person.”

Sharing how Michael has profoundly impacted her life, the singer, who previously spoke candidly about considering a permanent exit from music, concluded, "From the moment that I met Michael, he had the most warm and kind disposition of maybe anyone that I had met in my whole life."

For the unversed, Gaga and Michael first sparked dating rumours back in 2019, confirming their engagement later in July 2024.