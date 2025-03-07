Expert backs Meghan’s use of ‘Sussex’ as surname, calling it Royal tradition

Despite speculation that Meghan Markle’s choice to use “Sussex” as a surname strays from royal norms, experts affirm that the practice is firmly rooted in tradition.



For centuries, members of the Royal Family have used their titles as surnames, a precedent followed by multiple generations.

Wendy Bosberry-Scott, editor of Debrett’s Peerage and Baronetage, clarifies: 'The official surname of the Royal Family is Mountbatten-Windsor.

'However, it has long been customary for royals and members of the peerage to adopt their title as a surname where applicable.'

This is why, during his military service, Prince Harry was known as Harry Wales—a nod to his father, the then Prince of Wales. Following the same convention, now that Harry holds the Duke of Sussex title, it is entirely appropriate for him and Meghan to use Sussex as their surname.

This naming tradition is consistent throughout the Royal Family. Prince William and his children adopt Wales as their surname, reflecting his status as Prince of Wales.

Likewise, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie previously used York, after their father, the Duke of York. Meanwhile, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh follow a different pattern, using the official royal surname Mountbatten-Windsor.

In light of these longstanding customs, Meghan and Harry’s use of Sussex aligns seamlessly with royal protocol, dismissing any notion of a break from tradition.



