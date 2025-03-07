Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour lands in $600,000 ticket-reselling controversy

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking ticket hackers stole $600,000 tickets

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, which is named the biggest tour of the last decade, saw quite a few hurdles along the way.

The 35-year-old pop superstar brought out millions of fans from all over the world but some of them got duped while buying their tickets.

Two hackers have now been arrested with the charges of cybercrime theft who allegedly stole 900 tickets for the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s tour and resold them, as per Fox News.

Tyrone Rose, 20, and Shamara P. Simmons, 31, heaped on a profit of $600,000 during the hacking scheme, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

"According to the charges, these defendants tried to use the popularity of Taylor Swift’s concert tour and other high-profile events to profit at the expense of others," Katz revealed in a press release.

"They allegedly exploited a loophole through an offshore ticket vendor to steal tickets to the biggest concert tour of the last decade and then resold those seats for an extraordinary profit of more than $600,000."

The two accused hackers were charged with grand larceny in the second degree, computer tampering in the first degree, conspiracy in the fourth degree and computer tampering in the fourth degree. They each could face up to 15 years in prison.

Despite the issues in ticket sales, the Grammy winner’s tour eventually raised a $2 billion revenue for Swift.

The Love Story songstress had 10,168,008 fans attending the 149 shows within the nearly two-year-long tour.