Meghan Markle defends Sussex name: ‘It’s part of our love story’

Meghan Markle may have stepped away from royal duties, but one thing she’s holding onto is her Sussex title.

In her new Netflix lifestyle and cooking show, With Love, Meghan, the Duchess makes it clear that her royal surname remains a crucial part of her identity.

During a lighthearted conversation with actress Mindy Kaling, Meghan playfully corrected her friend, saying, “You know I’m Sussex now.”

Her remark has reignited discussions about her ties to the monarchy—despite her decision to carve out a new life in California with Prince Harry and their children, Archie and Lilibet.

In a recent interview with People magazine, Meghan further emphasised her deep connection to the Sussex name, calling it a symbol of family unity.

“It’s our shared name as a family, and I hadn’t realized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children,” she revealed. “I love that it’s something Archie, Lili, H, and I all have together. It means a lot to me.”

The Sussex name, she adds, 'is part of our love story'.



However, royal insiders suggest that Meghan’s public embrace of the title could stir controversy within the monarchy.

Royal expert Phil Dampier notes that the late Queen Elizabeth II granted the Sussex title to Harry and Meghan as a wedding gift, but with the expectation that it would represent their service to the Crown.

Now, with the couple forging their own path, questions linger about whether Meghan’s continued use of the title is a sentimental choice—or a subtle statement.

While her days as a working royal are long behind her, one thing is clear: Meghan Markle isn’t ready to let go of being a Sussex just yet.