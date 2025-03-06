Lady Gaga reveals what Jo Calderone meant for singer's personal life

Lady Gaga dishes on reason behind drag persona Jo Calderone

Lady Gaga, who has now let go of her drag persona, Jo Calderone, revealed why he was important for her in the past.

The 38-year-old pop superstar shared that the edgy chain-smoking alter ego that she brought on during her Born This Way era, helped her reflect on how she felt about men.

In a candid interview with Them, on Thursday, March 6th, the Bad Romance hitmaker shared, "That was actually kind of a big moment for me as a woman to put all the pent-up fear or anger I had about relationships into one character."

Gaga continued, ["Yoü and I"] was actually, I think, the first video that I ever did where I played multiple me’s, and I brought that back on Mayhem. But Jo was an important character for me. It’s the way I explored what I was looking for in men, and also what I was maybe lacking in myself."

The Born This Way songstress said that although the persona “is no longer with me," she wishes Jo “all the best.”

Further in the conversation, Gaga also shared how her upcoming LP Mayhem is a different era from her 2016 album, Joanne.

"I was trying to make a home for myself during Joanne, and it was almost a completely new me. "I think that was a hard time for some of my fans, because it felt so different from the 'me' that they knew. But it felt so needed for me."

However, she noted that she's "much more confident and sure of who I am" on Mayhem, which comes out on March 7th.