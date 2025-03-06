Tupac Murder suspect breaks silence in first TV interview: 'They paid me'

Davis was arrested for Tupac's 1996 murder over two decades later in September 2023

Duane "Keffe D" Davis, the man accused of orchestrating the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, insists he had nothing to do with it.

Breaking his silence from behind bars at the Clark County Detention Center in Las Vegas, Davis told ABC News in his first TV interview, “I’m innocent.”

“I did not do it,” he said. “They don’t have nothing. And they know they don’t have nothing. They can’t even place me out here. They don’t have no gun, no car, no Keffe D, no nothing.”

Davis, 61, was arrested in September 2023, decades after Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas Strip. Prosecutors claim Davis was the “shot caller” who ordered the hit, but Davis maintains he was in Los Angeles that night and has witnesses to back his alibi.

Despite his denials, investigators built their case around Davis' own words. His 2019 memoir, Compton Street Legend referred to Davis as “the last living eyewitness to Tupac’s murder.”

However, Davis now distances himself from the book, claiming his co-author embellished the details. “I’ve never read the book,” he said, adding, “I just gave him details of my life.”

Authorities also point to Davis’ past interviews — including a 2018 docuseries where he seemingly admitted his involvement — but Davis denies this as well, claiming “they paid me to say that” for profit.

Lastly, Davis addressed his alleged 2008 confession under a non-prosecution agreement when police were investigating Biggie Smalls’ death. Davis now claims those statements were made under pressure. “I told police what they wanted to hear if they let me go,” he said.