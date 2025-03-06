Sharon Osbourne ‘a total rock’ for Ozzy after Parkinson’s diagnosis: Source

Ozzy Osbourne has recently been relying on his wife Sharon and family to deal with Parkinson’s disease.

A source spilled to In Touch Weekly that Ozzy “has shown amazing strength in the past six years that have been absolute hell at times”.

The musician, who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s over 20 years ago, had managed to get through it with a “lot of grit and a lot of support from his family,” per insider.

“Dealing with Parkinson’s has been brutal but it’s been made ten times worse by the horrible fall he had in 2019,” revealed a source.

However, despite health challenges Ozzy’s wife Sharon “has been a total rock, as usual, and his children have been fantastic as well”.

Another source told the outlet that Ozzy “can’t really stand, it’s been that way the past year, so it’s a miracle that he’s still going to perform” his final show on July 5.

“His Parkinson’s affects him so badly but he’s refusing to sit this last show out, and Sharon is 100 percent behind him,” mentioned an insider.

The source pointed out that there “are days he’s very down about it all, but for the most part he has a really great attitude”.

“Ozzy is grateful for the life he’s had and quite amazed that he’s going to be able to do one last show with Black Sabbath,” added an insider.

Meanwhile, his new documentary, Ozzy Osbourne: No Escape From Now, will detail his struggle while living with Parkinson’s disease.