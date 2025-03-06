Royal family's cryptic post triggers fresh controversy

The Royal Family has shared a cryptic social media post, fuelling speculation amid ongoing public scrutiny.



The five-second video, featuring a vintage "ON AIR" sign, left royal fans guessing about its meaning. Some believe it hints at an upcoming announcement, while others see it as a subtle response to recent criticism.

King Charles has faced backlash for remaining silent on a key seasonal event, with some expecting him to acknowledge it in his official capacity.

His recent engagement at Windsor Castle, where guests observed a cultural tradition, has also drawn mixed reactions.

Social media users were quick to comment on the vague post, with one writing, "Very cryptic. I wonder what's going on?" Another sarcastically questioned, "A podcast, maybe?"

The timing of the post has also raised eyebrows, as it appeared just a day after Meghan Markle’s new Netflix series With Love, Meghan premiered.

The lifestyle show, featuring the Duchess of Sussex cooking, gardening, and sharing personal insights, quickly landed in the UK's top 10 on Netflix.

As speculation grows, many are waiting to see whether the Royal Family's post was simply a teaser—or a prelude to a major revelation.



