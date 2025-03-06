Kyle Richards disapproves Mauricio Umansky’s PDA with film producer Nikita Kahn

Kyle Richards reacts to Mauricio Umansky’s PDA with Nikita Kahn

Kyle Richards doesn’t seem to be feeling good about Mauricio Umansky’s new romance.

On the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the reality star, 56, opened up about her reaction to those viral photos—yes, the ones of Umansky, 54, kissing Nikita Kahn in Mykonos.

And let’s just say, she didn’t hold back.

"I have a lot of mixed feelings, that's why I'm saying I'm just processing it all," Kyle confided to her sister, Kathy Hilton, still grappling with the shock.

But processing didn’t mean sitting idly by.

Kyle, who was recently spotted supporting her friend Teddi Mellencamp after brain surgery, took swift action—starting with a social media update.

"I am not going to be sitting here having 'wife' on my Instagram bio with him running around with people. Why would I?" Kyle said, phone in hand, before promptly deleting the title from her profile.

In a confessional, she admitted this was a defining moment.

"In the past, it's been hard for me to think about taking 'wife' off my bio or my married last name, but the picture changed that for me."

And for those wondering if she was making the first move—nope, Mauricio had already been there, done that.

"He took 'husband and father' off his bio and just put 'CEO of The Agency,'" Kyle pointed out to Kathy. "Why am I going to have that on there still after seeing that? I feel stupid."

The couple, who announced their separation in July 2023 after 27 years of marriage, share three daughters—Alexia, 28; Sophia, 24; and Portia, 16. Mauricio is also stepfather to Kyle’s eldest daughter, Farrah Aldjufrie, 35, from her previous marriage.

With social media bios officially updated and emotions still running high, one thing’s for sure—Kyle is reclaiming her narrative, one Instagram edit at a time.