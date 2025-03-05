Gene Hackman’s nephew dishes on speculations around actor, wife deaths

Gene Hackman’s nephew shares family’s reaction to actor and wife’s ‘suspicious’ deaths

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their home last week, still do not have a determined cause of death finalised.

Addressing the all-too-many theories surrounding the mysterious deaths, Hackman’s nephew shared how the family is dealing with the questions.

Tim Hackman, the son of Gene’s brother Richard Hackman, said that their family is waiting on the final toxicology report results to come, in an interview with Us Weekly, on Monday.

“That will tell us everything. It’s hard to theorise. There are lots of theories out there and I don’t want to speculate. It’s easy to speculate negative theories.”

Hackman’s nephew told the outlet that the family is trying to be optimistic, “The family wants to keep it positive for now and when we know the truth we will deal with it.”

This comes after the couple, who used to live alone were found dead in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home along with one of their dogs.

Following the discovery, the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office initially did not suspect foul play, but hours later, they called the case “suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search” after finding pills on the scene and “no obvious signs of a gas leak.”