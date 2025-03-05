Meghan Markle finally unveils lifestyle label despite trademark issues

Meghan Markle is taking a risky move with her lifestyle brand after admitting that she made some “mistakes” along the way to the launch.

Prince Harry’s wife, who released her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan, on Tuesday, surprised fans with the launch of As Ever, just hours later, despite ongoing trademark dealings.

While sales of the brand are set to start in “Spring 2025”, the official website is now functional and also gives a introduces the products that have so far been finalised.

“As ever is more than a brand - it’s a love language,” the message on the website states. “Created by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, As ever welcomes you to a collection of products, each inspired by her long-lasting love of cooking, entertaining, and hostessing with ease.”

It adds, “This curated collection has been crafted to elevate your every day and inspire moments of joy.”

Meghan has so far introduced a collection of herbal teas (lemon ginger, peppermint and hibiscus), crepe mix, flower sprinkles, shortbread butter cookies with flower sprinkles, limited-edition wildflower honey with honeycomb and her signature raspberry jam in keepsake packaging.

The update comes after Meghan sat down for her first intimate interview in years with People Magazine, in which she admitted to having trademark troubles over the name.

“There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name,” she told the outlet about the brand, formerly named, American Riviera Orchard. “I was figuring it out in real time.”

“I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve,” she said.

At the end of 2024, the Duchess of Sussex was denied her trademark application as one cannot register the name of a geographical location, hence the change to ‘As Ever’.

However, even with the new brand name, clothing labels with the same name were discovered, barring Meghan to sell clothing items under her brand name.

Following this, the Duchess filed for another trademark last month for bakery goods mixes such as “cookie mixes; biscuit mixes; crepe mixes”, which come under international trademark class 30, a category for food products.

The request was still pending until the end of last month. It remains to be seen if her approval will come in time for the official launch.