Jack Antonoff’s awkward reaction to Mikey Madison’s Oscar win: Watch

Jack Antonoff reacts to mikey madison’s Oscars win over Demi Moore

Jack Antonoff seemingly had a hard time digesting the fact that Demi Moore lost a major honour to a newcomer.

Mikey Madison took home the coveted Best Actress Oscar for her role in the independent, limited-budget film Anora, beating out The Substance star, who was the most promising contender for the award.

Although several fans were disappointed with Moore’s Oscar snub, Antonoff’s reaction is making rounds over social media.

In a now-viral video, the music producer can be seen sitting just behind Moore, 62. When Madison, 25, was called the Best Actress Academy Award winner, the veteran actress visibly tightened her jaw, showing signs of disappointment.

However, the camera also captured Antonoff’s reaction, who appeared equally baffled.

With Taylor Swift’s close friend and music collaborator’s eyes popped out and his lips forming an "O" shape or might said "who" per fans’ speculation, he turned to look at his wife Margaret Qualley, Moore’s The Substance co-star, sitting beside him.

Eagle-eyed fans didn’t let his reaction go unnoticed, rallying to X (formerly Twitter) to share their thoughts.

"no but jack antonoff’s reaction to mikey winning that oscar is so funny," one remarked.

"jack antonoff’s reaction to mikey madison winning best actress over demi moore," another added with a series of crying emojis.

For the unversed, both Anora and The Substance had mixed reactions from the audiences and critics.

Madison portrayed a sex worker, Ani, in the Oscar Winning film helmed by director Sean Baker.

Meanwhile, Moore played fading actress Elisabeth Sparkle in the Horror/Sci-fi flick.