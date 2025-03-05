Alexandra Daddario reflects on filming ‘Mayfair Witches’ during pregnancy

Alexandra Daddario filmed season two of 'Mayfair Witches' while being pregnant

Alexandra Daddario opened up about her experience of filming thriller drama series Mayfair Witches while being pregnant with her first child.

In conversation with the People Magazine, the Percy Jackson star who was expecting her first-born while filming the second season admitted, "You worry about everything."

"There were some horror scenes where I was like, "I don't know if I should let myself get worked up emotionally because the baby will feel it in my belly!'" she explained.

Previously in an interview with Vogue, the White Lotus alum recalled being sick during the scenes, "I was on set, and I was throwing up and having make-out scenes with my co-stars right after."

She added that her pregnancy "overwhelmed her with work" in early days.

"Part of me was like, 'This is the worst thing ever.' Then part of me was like, 'This is actually a great distraction.' Because I’m not sitting there all day long in my house going, 'If I pick up this pot to make pasta, is something bad going to happen? If I eat this pasta, is something bad going to happen?'"

As she adjusts to motherhood, the actress prefers to stay out of the spotlight.

"Oh I'm so anonymous," Daddario told the People magazine, adding that it feels weird when she is recognised in public or photographed by paparazzi.

"Sometimes something will take me by surprise that feels like an invasion of privacy," she said. "But only because I'm not prepared for it!"

Daddario tied knot with film producer Andrew Form in July 2022, and welcomed their first child, a baby boy in October 2024.