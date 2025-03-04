Hailey Bieber reveals how motherhood shifted her view on red carpet life

Hailey Bieber shares unfiltered thoughts on spending night away from son

Hailey Bieber is sharing her unfiltered thoughts on spending the evening away from her son Jack Blues Bieber after embracing motherhood.

During an exclusive interview on the red carpet with her pal Hannah Berner, the Rhode founder, who donned a custom Saint Laurent at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, discussed how motherhood had changed her perspective on such events.

In response to Hannah Berner's question, “As a mother now on the red carpet, how does it change your perspective on all these crazy events, having something to ground you?” Hailey smiled as she replied.

The supermodel responded, "Well you're just thinking about such different things now. I'm going to be inside checking my baby monitor non-stop."

Later in the day, Hailey took to her Instagram to post a carousel of photos from the starry night, prompting fans to leave their responses in the comments section.

While others heaped praise on the model, others criticized her for lacking motherly skills.

Calling out the newly turned mother for not meeting motherly expectations, one fan commented, “Try not to say mother challenge: Failed. IDC what ANYONE says she’s THAT girl.”

Meanwhile, others hyped up the fashion icon for her top-notch preferences.

Another fan enthused, “Love, the simple hair and make and natural look all while looking sophisticated.”

For the unversed, Justin and Hailey welcomed their son on August 22, 2024, after announcing their pregnancy in May of the same year.