Meghan Markle issues big statement to end 'As Ever' name controversy

Meghan Markle made her first statement addressing the controversy surrounding her newly rebranded lifestyle project As Ever's name.

In conversation with People, the Duchess of Sussex said, "There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name. I was figuring it out in real-time."

She added, "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It’s a learning curve."

For the unversed, on February 18, Meghan made a major announcement about renaming American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

She released a selfie-style video message, revealing that the new name means "'as it’s always been' or some even say 'in the same way as always.'"

The mother-of-two added, "This new chapter is an extension of what has always been my love language, beautifully weaving together everything I cherish — food, gardening, entertaining, thoughtful living, and finding joy in the every day."

However, soon after the launching of her website, the Duchess faced accusations of copying her brand name and logo.