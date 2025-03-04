Prince Harry ‘secret meeting’ with Kate Middleton children: Report

Prince Harry’s once strong bond with Kate Middleton, who he claimed was a “sister he never had”, has stirred many speculations in the past for a possible reunion.

The Duke of Sussex had shared close ties with not only Prince William but also his three children, as reports reveal expensive presents the children had received from his uncle.

However, Harry has not met with Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, since he stepped away from his senior royal position alongside wife Meghan Markle.

According to a report by Closer Magazine, Harry, who wrapped his successful Invictus Games in Canada last month, finally reunited with his niece and nephews after Kate orchestrated a meeting during their holiday getaway to the Caribbean Island of Mustique.

The insider claimed that Kate “reached out to Harry a couple of months ago when they were discussing his upcoming trip to the UK, and told him their plans to go to Mustique over half term”.

The Princess of Wales had invited him for lunch but while Harry “agreed but didn’t confirm until he was flying out he was in Canada”.

The source revealed that the Duke “seemed very on-edge at first, he loosened up after playing around with the children and he ended up staying into the evening.”

However, the meeting appears far-fetched since the William and Harry have not been on speaking terms since the Duke attended Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

Reports suggest that William is still ‘furious’ over Harry’s actions and did not even speak to Harry when they both were under the same roof for the memorial service for their uncle Lord Robert Fellowes’ in August last year.

The representatives for the Wales family and the Sussexes have declined to comment on the meeting.

Meanwhile, another source from Harry’s tight-knit circle debunked the claims to Closer about a meeting and emphasised that the Archie and Lilibet’s father returned home after the Invictus Games concluded.

The report comes after Prince William’s former aide Jason Knauf lifted the lid on the rift between Princess Diana’s sons. He stated that the fallout was “hard” and “sad”.