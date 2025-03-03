Robert Pattinson unveils reason of saying yes to 'Parasite' director's 'Mickey 17'

'Mickey 17' is ruling the Korean box office

Twilight actor Robert Pattinson, who will be featuring in Oscar wining director Bong Joon-ho next film, has revealed why he agreed to do the sci-fi comedy movie.

However, while sharing the real reason, the 38-year-old actor admitted that at first, he thought doing Mickey 17 was a risk.

Pattinson is going to play Mickey Barnes in the movie, a man who sets on a journey of human expedition and ends up having multiple iterations of him.

In January, the film’s press conference took place in Seoul, where he confessed that he always wanted to work with Bong.

Robert stated: “It’s one of those scripts where I haven’t read anything like it in a long time, and I don’t think I’ll ever read anything like it again.”

“Then to know that it’s someone with his level of pedigree coming to this script which, in some ways, is also like a sci-fi farce.”

The Harry Potter star further confessed: “At first, I thought it was a risk, but as soon as I started doing it, it didn’t feel like a risk at all.”

“Bong just has such extreme certainty about what he wants to shoot and so much confidence that you get into his rhythms really quickly,” explained Pattinson.

Slated to release on March 7, Mickey 17 also features Mark Ruffalo, Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Holiday Grainger.