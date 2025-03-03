Zara Tindall makes heartfelt confession after receiving big honour

Zara Tindall made a heartfelt admission after she was announced to perform a key role as a stylish member of the royal family.

The British equestrienne received a new honour as she became an official ambassador for England's luxury fashion brand Fairfax & Favor.

Hello! Magazine reported that Zara opened up about a few styling tips and tricks she follows and her fashion inspiration.

Ahead of her major appearance at Cheltenham Festival, she said, "My number one style tip for dressing at Cheltenham would be to create a balance between elegance and practicality."

Moreover, Zara revealed that she takes inspiration from her mother, Princess Anne, who is one of the classy royals when it comes to dressing up.

"Mum taught me the importance of having good-quality clothing that keeps you warm and comfortable outdoors," the mother-of-three shared.

Zara recalled she was "delighted" when the designers Marcus and Felix approached her to become part of their brand.

"I've always liked how they manage to combine timeless elegance with craftsmanship and practicality. Along with their versatile and stylish designs, this makes it the perfect brand for the casual day-to-day or smarter look when I’m attending events," she stated.