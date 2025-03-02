Brenda Song reveals how Macaulay Culkin proposed with their kids' help

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song sparked their romance in 2019 and have welcomed two kids together

Brenda Song’s 2021 Christmas came with an extra special surprise — Macaulay Culkin’s proposal, with a little help from their son.

In a new interview with The Times of London, Song, 36, shared that Culkin, 44, set up the moment by giving her a series of bizarre gifts.

“He gave me a bunch of really weird presents, like 21 individually wrapped gnomes, which I thought was a joke because we had so many in our garden,” the Suite Life of Zack and Cody alum recalled.

Then came a box of Amazon returns she had planned to send back for the Home Alone star.

“I was like, ‘I’m not getting this joke,’” she admitted.

But the last gift changed everything — a letter “from” their son Dakota.

“Papa is such a bad gift-giver, here’s something better to give Mom,” it read.

That’s when Culkin dropped to one knee. “He was like, ‘I wanted to lower your expectations. Which he did!’” she laughed. “But it was very sweet and very us. We’re big kids,” she added.

Song and Culkin, who met in 2019 on the set of Changeland, have since built a life together with their two sons, Dakota, 3, and Carson, 2.

What started as a casual on-set friendship turned into something lasting. “That fling somehow turned into eight years and two kids together,” she said.

Parenthood has only deepened their bond. “He’s good at lifting me up on a down day,” she shared, adding that Culkin often surprises her with small acts of love, like letting her sleep in or bringing home her favourite treats.