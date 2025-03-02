Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa’s death: expert weighs in

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa’s ‘tragic’ death leaves questions behind

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their New Mexico house, along with their dog, have left investigators asking questions.

Following the discovery of their dead bodies on Wednesday, a criminal investigation was launched to determine the cause of deaths.

Speaking about the incident, forensic pathologist Dr. Michael Baden told Fox News on Sunday, March 2nd, that the last recorded event on Hackman’s pacemaker on February 17th could be a significant clue.

"That event would have been a cardiac arrest caused by an abnormal pulse rate. The pacemaker keeps track of the pulse, and when it gets down too low, it discharges. And that's all in the record."

Baden also theorised that Arakawa’s death could have occurred during an accident while she tried to help her husband.

As she tried to find her husband’s pills, Baden added, "She may have struck her head on the way down and had some internal injury to the brain that doesn't show up on the outside or bleeding in the inside of the brain."

The forensic expert also added that there could be a possibility of cardiac arrest for her as well, since she might also have heart diseases at 65.

While speaking of the dog’s tragic fate, he said, because of the dog, "I think that the carbon monoxide[theory] was a very good thought with them breathing in the same air. But it turns out from what they say, that the dog was constrained in his cage or kennel and would have died from just dehydration and lack of water during the nine-day period that he couldn't get out of the kennel."