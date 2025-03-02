Tom Brady posts cryptic quote amid Gisele Bundchen's baby news

Tom Brady is selling his $150 million Miami mansion, a home he once shared with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen.

According to sources, the decision comes as Brady struggles with the emotional toll of watching Bundchen build a new life with her boyfriend, Joaquim Valente, and their newborn child.

The retired NFL quarterback is eager to distance himself from constant reminders of his past. "Every time he looks out across the water, he sees Gisele's refurbished home and perfect life with her martial arts hunk and their new baby, and it gets him down," an insider told Radar Online.

"He can't take it anymore. He wants to sell the house. It reminds him of Gisele."

Brady has no plans to leave Miami, but instead intends to downsize and relocate to a more private residence. He will continue to co-parent his children, Benjamin and Vivian, with Bundchen.

Despite his brave public image, sources suggest Brady is struggling privately. After news broke that Bundchen was pregnant, Brady posted a cryptic quote on Instagram, seemingly hinting at his feelings.

"I really think the secret to being loved is to love... And the secret to having others find beauty in you is to find beauty in others."

Brady captioned the post with a simple "Love this." The former NFL quarterback remains focused on his work as a Fox Sports analyst and his role as a father to his three children.