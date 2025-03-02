Brenda Song admits feeling ‘nervous’ around Kate Hudson parents

Brenda Song on feeling intimated by Kate Hudson parents

Brenda Song opened up about feeling shy and timid around Kate Hudson’s mother and stepfather, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell.

Song during the red carpet of her new Netflix series, Running Point talked about her co-star’s Hudson parents.

"To this day, I still get so nervous every time I’m around them because they’re such wonderful parents," she confessed. "They’re at Kate’s shows, and every time I’m around them I like clam up and I’m so scared. Every time."

The Suite Life of Zack & Cody star continued, "Oh my God, [I’ve met them] a few times and every single time I still like clam up." Adding, "They’re so iconic literal legends."

Hawn gave birth to Hudson in 1979 with then-husband Bill Hudson. After finalising their divorce in 1982, Hawn started dating Russell in 1983. Kate considers him to be her stepdad for more than four decades now.

In the upcoming series Song plays Ali Lee and is best friends with Hudson’s character, Isla Gordon.

"She’s the best," Song said of working together. "She was everything I could ever hope for and more."

Song continued, "She has been such a guiding light in my life. I’m so grateful just on-screen and off-camera. She’s just so wonderful."

The Running Point premiered on Netflix on February 27, 2025.