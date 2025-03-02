Meghan Markle extends special invites as Oscar appearance on cards

Meghan Markle extended special invitations just two days before the much-awaited release of her Netflix show, With Love, Meghan.

The Duchess of Sussex appears excited about her cooking series as she made a heartfelt plea in new photos released on her official Instagram account.

Meghan treated fans with a rare glimpse of her daughter Princess Lilibet enjoying a play date with her close friend, Serena Williams.

Meghan first thanked the sports personality for showing up at her Montecito home in order to support her and then requested her well-wishers.

Prince Harry's wife wrote, "3 days until the party begins. All are invited @netflix."

It is important to mention that Meghan issued a delightful life update amid reports that she might have received an invite to the Academy Awards ceremony, the biggest night in Hollywood, which will be held on Sunday 2nd March at the Dolby Theatre.

According to DailyMail, "She [Meghan]would make waves if she shows up tonight and will get global publicity for her series."