Pete Davidson shares major life update after ‘SNL 50’

Pete Davidson opens up about painful cosmetic process

Pete Davidson, who used to flex fully inked up arms, is nearly finished with the process of getting them removed.

The 31-year-old comedian spoke about the painful process, saying, “It’s terrible. They burn off your skin and then you’ve got to do it 10 more times. I think if you can invest in any business, I think you should invest in the tattoo removal business.”

The Saturday Night Live alum revealed that he will soon be done with removing the inkings from his arms and has already begun “working on the torso,” in conversation with Page Six.

Davidson, who had nearly 200 tattoos, shared that during the procedure, “they just put me to sleep which is kind of nice but if it’s just the arm, I try to listen to stuff or talk to the nurse.”

This comes after Davidson sported his newly changed appearance at “SNL50” event, where he sat next to Meryl Streep.

“I was just so nervous because I didn’t want to bother her,” he told the outlet, following the star-studded ceremony. “She was so nice — not that that’s so surprising. She was so nice to me. We had a really good conversation and we were both just in awe of what was happening.”

Gushing about the evening, he said, “That was what was so cool about SNL50. Everyone was so psyched to be there and see the performances, no matter who you were.”