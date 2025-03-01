Kate Middleton, Prince William's former aide reveals hidden truth about Waleses

Prince William and Kate Middleton, who have fully returned to the public life after Princess Catherine's win over cancer, have been surprised by their former aide.

A former royal aide has shared a hidden truth about the Prince and Princess of Wales, following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's recent return to the spotlight with Meghan's Netflix project and Harry's Invictus Games.

William and Kate are 'not that interested in the fame that comes with' their roles as senior members of the British royal family, the pair's former aide Jason Knauf claimed in recent interview.

Knauf, who was formerly Harry and Meghan's press secretary before he raised concerns about claims the Duchess was 'bullying' younger staff, has shared insights from his time working with the royal family in a new documentary for "60 Minutes Australia."

William and Kate, who share three young children - Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six - would never have chosen to be thrust into the limelight.

He added: 'Neither of the prince or the princess would choose to be public figures,' he said. 'They’re not that interested in the fame and celebrity that comes with it.'

Knauf even rejected the view that either the future King and his wife were chasing fame, adding: 'In fact, [they are] not really interested at all - and I think that that makes it quite interesting in today’s world to see people out there doing their jobs but for the right reasons.'

When asked about his role in helping the couple to become 'the most popular royals,' Knauf insisted that their success is down to the pair simply being themselves, seemingly taking a thinly-veiled dig at the Sussexes.



