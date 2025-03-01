Zara Tindall jolts husband Mike Tindall with bombshell move

Mike Tindall left baffled by her wife Zara Tindall as she took drastic action to get the athlete back to senses.

Princess Anne's son-in-law Mike Tindall has revealed shocking details about her wife's unexpected move as she arranged for armed police officers in riot gear to wake him up after he overslept.

Mike, the former England rugby captain, left fans baffled as he shared the amusing anecdote whilst speaking at a fundraiser for DEBRA.

As per reports, the King Charles III's niece's dramatic wake-up call stands in stark contrast how her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. The late monarch was traditionally awakened by a piper playing beneath her window.

The reality star shared he had been staying at his mother-in-law's flat in St James's Palace when the incident occurred, explaining that after a night out with a friend, he overslept before an 8:30am coaching clinic in North London.

With less than an hour before his appointment, Zara took decisive action. She contacted the police post at the Palace, who confirmed they had spotted Mike on security cameras at 4am struggling to reach the doorway.

The move, undoubtedly left Mike baffled and as he shared it with his fans and admirers.