Prince Andrew receives shocking news about ex's health

Prince Andrew received shocking news about his former partner who suffered from a tragic incident.

The Duke of York's ex-girlfriend and renowned socialite Lady Victoria Hervey was mugged in Pimlico, London on Thursday evening.

The former model's mobile phone was stolen by a thief who was on an electric bike, leaving her in deep shock.

Lady Victoria dated Andrew in 1999 and has good connections with the royal family.

Lady Victoria told Mail, "A guy on an electric bike swiped it out of my hand and sped off with it. It's such a shock."

"I sent the police the new address where it is, but I don't think they were able to enter the flat," she added.

"It's a major inconvenience," the socialite expressed her frustration over the growing crimes in London.

"The UK right now is like Biden's America. We are going through the Biden years here right now," Prince Andrew's ex stated.