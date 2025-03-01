Gene Hackman’s friend recalls late actor’s generous act for strangers

Gene Hackman on

Gene Hackman was a generous human being.

The late Hollywood star, known for his legendary career, was also a man of generosity, as his longtime friend and former business partner, Doug Lanham, fondly remembers.

Lanham, who once owned Jinja Bar & Bistro in Santa Fe, New Mexico, first met Hackman when the actor became a co-owner of the restaurant.

Even after selling his share about seven years ago, Hackman remained a familiar face at the bistro, occasionally dropping in for a meal—and sometimes picking up the tab for a few lucky diners.

Lanham recalled how Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, kept him on a strict diet, meaning his usual go-to dishes were the halibut or rice-paper salmon.

But when the opportunity arose—particularly during golf outings—Hackman would sneak in a well-earned cheat meal.

Sadly, the couple was found dead in their Santa Fe home on Wednesday, February 26. Hackman was 95, and Arakawa was 64. While authorities have deemed their passing “suspicious,” foul play is not suspected.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza revealed that despite their bodies being discovered on February 26, the couple could have passed away "up to a couple of weeks" earlier.

"Just based on their bodies and other evidence on the body, it appears several days and possibly up to a couple of weeks," Mendoza shared on the Today Show.

When asked whether Hackman and his wife passed away at the same time or separately, Mendoza admitted that the timeline remains unclear.

"I think that’s very difficult to determine. I think it’s going to be pretty close," he noted.

Authorities also found an orange prescription bottle near Arakawa, with pills spilling out—a piece of evidence Mendoza acknowledged as crucial to the investigation.

"That's obviously very important evidence at the scene. That information was collected . . . passed to the medical investigator to help them make a determination . . . yes, we're looking at that specifically, and other medications possibly in the residence . . . that is something of concern," he explained.

Lanham, remembering his friend’s sharp sense of humor, shared how Hackman was always ready with a joke—sometimes playfully pressing a finger into Lanham’s back and telling him to “reach for the stars.”

As the investigation continues, those who knew Hackman best are left with memories of his kindness, wit, and undeniable charm—both on and off the screen.