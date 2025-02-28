Bebe Rexha breaks silence on bodyshaming comments

Bebe Rexha reacts to bodyshaming trolls on social media

Bebe Rexha accepts her body as it is, and is not bothered by anyone telling her otherwise.

The 35-year-old took to social media on Thursday, February 27th, and responded to a harsh troll commenting on her weight gain.

“Number one, I am unbothered. Number two, I’m very aware of everything. I know I gained weight,” the I am a Mess hitmaker said in the TikTok video.

“I know that I’ve been through a lot. I don’t want you to feel bad for me because I promise you I feel stronger than ever,” she added.

Referring to the bodyshaming comment, she said, “Yeah somebody said I look like Marilyn Monroe after she ate Lizzo.”

This comes after the popstar’s comments urged her to watch the viral clip after she came back from a recent trip to Dubai.

Rexha later clarified in the comments that she was not taking a dig at Lizzo, who has recently lost weight, “BTW LIZZO LOOKS AMAZING,” she wrote.

Further into the video, the Say My Name songstress also discussed her feelings about not getting the recognition she believes she deserves.

“I know that people know my songs but don’t know me. And I haven’t gotten the recognition I’ve deserved,” she said.

“But instead of letting all that just break me down, it’s actually made me feel more powerful,” she noted.