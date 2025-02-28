Jane Fonda addresses Sydney Sweeney’s ‘Barbarella’ remake

Jane Fonda has recently shared her thoughts on Sydney Sweeney’s Barbarella remake.

The legendary actress, who starred in 1968 adaptation of the French book series by Jean-Claude Forest, revealed that she has plenty of ideas on what the new version could look like.

When asked about reboot of Barbarella, Fonda told Vogue, “Nobody's asked me about it. I wish I could do a remake of Barbarella, but I wouldn't play her again.”

However, the Moving On actress admitted, “I have a lot of ideas about what that could look like.”

When Fonda was pressed to share any of her ideas, she responded, “If Sydney asks, I’ll let her know.”

“I don’t know her and I’ve never met her, but I think she’s great,” said the 87-year-old while praising Sydney.

Fonda mentioned, “I’m sure she’ll be a fantastic Barbarella.”

The actress’ comments came six months after Sweeney spoke to Variety that she would “absolutely love” to meet the original Barbarella, after Fonda previously expressed her concerns over the reboot in a 2023 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I try not to. Because I worry about what it's going to be,” stated Fonda.

The Book Club star pointed out, “I had an idea of how to do it that [original producer] Dino De Laurentiis, when he was still alive, wouldn't listen to.”

Meanwhile, Fonda believed that Barbarella “could have been a truly feminist movie”.