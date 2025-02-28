Justin Bieber fuels drug rumours after smoking video on social media

Justin Bieber shares smoking video

Justin Bieber teases a sting at drug rumors with smoke-filled instagram video.

The popstar seems to be having a little fun with the internet’s latest gossip. The Peaches singer, 30, took to Instagram on Thursday, February 27, sharing a video that appeared to poke fun at ongoing drug use rumors—without saying a single word.

In the clip, Bieber casually held what looked like a joint while flashing a big grin at the camera.

As Don Toliver’s song Attitude played in the background, he took a puff, exhaled, and let the smoke fill the screen, all while maintaining his signature smirk.

The Grammy winner then took another hit, leaned into the camera, closed his eyes, and rested his hands under his chin like he was striking a school picture pose—because why not?

As the video continued, Bieber started dancing along to the beat before taking yet another puff. Silent but expressive, he let the smoke do the talking.

This isn't the first time Bieber has seemingly referenced the topic on social media. Just two days earlier, he raised eyebrows with a video of himself rapping about being “high.”

“I fly high like a magpie / I go high like I’m that guy,” he lip-synced in the clip, swaying to the music with a friend who had a cigarette in his mouth.

The timing of these posts is interesting, considering they came just days after a Bieber representative shut down drug rumors in a statement to TMZ on February 23.

The rep dismissed the speculation as “absolutely not true,” calling the chatter “exhausting and pitiful” while adding that the ongoing narratives about Bieber’s health are simply people “committed to keeping negative, salacious, harmful narratives alive.”

Fans have been keeping a close eye on Bieber in recent months.

In January, some social media detectives noticed he was no longer following his wife, Hailey Bieber, on Instagram, which immediately sent the internet into a frenzy. (For the record, Hailey was still following him.)

Bieber later addressed the situation, claiming his account had been hacked. “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” he shared at the time. “S— is getting suss out here.”

While the rumors keep swirling, Bieber seems to be handling it all with a laid-back attitude—and maybe a little bit of smoke.