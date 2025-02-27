‘The Masked Singer’ unmasks to reveal THIS celebrity underneath

‘The Masked Singer’ reveals the real face behind costume

The music competition series, The Masked Singer, revealed a celebrity as the Ant during Rat Pack Tribute Night on the latest episode.

The Ant was later revealed as none other than the singer and Celebrity Apprentice contestant Aubrey O’Day, on the Wednesday, February 26th episode.

O’Day was revealed after multiple wrong guesses, including Jenny McCarthy-Wahlberg’s vote for Evan Rachel Wood, Rita Ora’s for Charli XCX, and Ken Jeong’s Mel B from the Spice Girls.

However, Robin Thicke finally guessed that it was O’Day.

During her performance, O’Day sang Fever, by Peggy Lee. Her performance was followed by, Paparazzo who ended up becoming the first celebrity to move on to the “Lucky 6” finalists, while O’Day was ultimately voted out later in the episode.

O’Day gave a subtle nod to her mentor Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently behind the bars. Without mentioning him by name, she said, “Every classic fairy tale has a villain. I know I certainly had mine. Like Princess Fiona, I too was trapped in a tower. Frozen, isolated, because of someone else’s dark motivations."

"He was my own Lord Farquaad, who sought to control my power. He was oppressive, vain and cruel. He told me in order to get ahead that I would have to obey. Be submissive, sweet, and above all, silent,” she added, in last week’s episode.