Drizzle expected in Karachi, cloudy skies to persist: PMD

Representational image showing drizzle drops on a glass window. — APP/File

KARACHI: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted drizzle in parts of Karachi today, with partially cloudy skies expected to continue for the next 24 hours.

In its latest update, the weather department stated that light fog is likely to develop in some areas during the morning hours.

The minimum temperature recorded in Karachi was 21.2°C, while the maximum temperature is expected to range between 29°C and 31°C throughout the day.

Humidity levels remain high at 83%, while winds are blowing from the west, contributing to cooler conditions across the city.

Weather update for Balochistan

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has reported rainfall in parts of Balochistan over the past 24 hours.

Kalat received the highest rainfall at 16mm, followed by Loralai with 4mm and Muslim Bagh with 1mm.

The minimum morning temperature in Kalat was recorded at 6°C, while Zhob registered 7°C.

In Quetta, the temperature dropped to 9°C, whereas Sibi recorded a minimum of 12°C. Khuzdar and Panjgur experienced a minimum temperature of 13°C, indicating cooler conditions across the region.

Snowfall and rainfall across other regions

Snowfall continues across various regions of Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. In Astore, snowfall has persisted intermittently for the second consecutive day, covering upper areas in thick layers of snow.

The severe weather has disrupted communication links, making daily life challenging as residents struggle to clear snow from homes and pathways.

In the upper valleys of Neelum, every sight is now covered in snow, while the lower regions have experienced intermittent rainfall for the third consecutive day.

In Rahim Yar Khan, Ghotki, Obaro, Zafarwal, and various other parts of the country, rainfall has slowed the departure of winter chills, keeping temperatures lower than usual.

The Meteorological Department has also forecast rain in Islamabad, upper and central Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa today.