Travis Kelce on how Taylor Swift helped him deal with Super Bowl loss

Travis Kelce reveals his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s music has worked as a therapy for him to deal with Super Bowl 2025 loss.

Speaking on his and brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast on February 26, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted, “The only way you can find yourself in the light is to find yourself in the dark first. I listen to music that is very telling of my mood.”

“I just listen to Taylor's music,” said the 35-year-old.

Travis noted that Taylor “has something for everything”.

However, Jason also agreed with Travis’ approach, stating, “That's fair. That's a good point. No matter what mood, you can find some Taylor music.”

Not only Taylor supported Travis through her music, the singer also attended the game earlier this month to cheer on her boyfriend in the stands at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The couple, who went public with their romance in October 2023, had always been there for each other.

Interestingly, Travis attended several tour stops on Taylor’s record-breaking Eras Tour’s even taking to the stage with the songstress in London in June 2024.

Meanwhile, Travis expressed his gratitude for the support he received from his loved ones days after his Super Bowl loss.

“I have a beautiful life. I have a beautiful life, man. I have loved ones,” continued the NFL star.

Travis added, “I have the most amazing family in the world that supports me in everything that I do, and they were all there, you know, cheering me on and hoping for the best on Sunday.”