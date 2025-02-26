A$AP Rocky lawyer reacts to Rihanna's ‘maneuver tactic’ to protect partner

A$AP Rocky’s court trial was an emotional one where the relieved rapper jumped onto his wife Rihanna as the California jury found him not guilty in gun assault case.

The F**kin’ Problems rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was accused of shooting his former friend A$AP Relli in November 2021 during an altercation.

The Umbrella hitmaker was rumoured to be ‘pouring money’ into his longtime partner’s defence to keep him out of jail.

Even at the time of the decisive trial, the Fenty Beauty mogul was suspected to have brought kids along with her to allegedly ‘garner’ sympathy from the jury.

However, the 36-year-old’s lawyer, Joe Tacopina categorically refuted any such allegations.

During his appearance at The Breakfast Club Monday, February 24, Tacopina mentioned the swirling rumours, “People were thinking it was a ploy, like some sort of maneuver to get the jury to feel sympathy.”

“The jury’s not feeling sympathy,” the lawyer told the host DJ Envy, Charlamagne that God and Loren Lorosa, denying any such claims.

The 58-year-old simply stated that the mother of two brought the kids “because it was the last day of the trial” and “that could’ve been the last time he’d seen his kids for a decade or more.”

He further shared that the prosecutor made a big deal out of it and called the prosecutor’s act as a “fatal mistake”.