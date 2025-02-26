Millie Bobby Brown teases big surprise for 'Stranger Things' fans

As fans eagerly await the final season of Stranger Things, Millie Bobby Brown has a message: "Be patient."

The 21-year-old star, who plays Eleven, assured reporters at the premiere of her Netflix movie The Electric State that the wait will be worth it.

"Let the Duffers create what they've been doing for the last 10 years so beautifully," Brown said, referring to the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer. "It is worth it, I promise."

The final season, which wrapped production in December, promises to be "big and epic," according to Matt Duffer. "There's no time for a ramp-up. It's going to be intense from beginning to end."

Ross Duffer added, "It's also going to feel familiar. This season is the biggest it's ever been in scale, but everyone's back together in Hawkins, interacting the same way they were in Season 1."

The final season will feature all the fan-favorite characters, including Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, and Sadie Sink. A teaser released in November revealed that the season will feature a time-jump and take place in the fall of 1987.

Brown shared a heartfelt goodbye note to the cast and crew on Instagram after wrapping production. "And isn't graduation supposed to bring relief? Like you're glad to leave behind the teachers and classmates. Not me. I am nowhere near ready to leave you guys," she said.

"I love each and every one of you and I will forever carry the memories and bonds we created together as a family. I love you, thank you."