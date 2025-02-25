Travis Kelce considering future in Hollywood?

Travis Kelce has an amazing future in Hollywood, reveals My Dead Friend Zone fellow producer.

Speaking to PEOPLE at the movie’s Los Angeles premiere on February 24, producer Paul Scanlan talked about Travis’ future, who also serves as an executive producer in the movie.

“The NFL star 100 percent has a future in Hollywood,” said Paul.

The producer told the outlet, “Even just seeing what a difference it's made having him involved in our project, I would say yeah.”

“Travis is such a likable guy and he's a good actor. I mean, he's proven that he's been in some good material. And he’s a good producer,” admitted Paul.

The movie producer praised Travis’ contribution to the project, who is also the co-founder of Legion M.

“Travis is really good at generating attention and getting attention on a worthy project,” claimed Paul.

The producer noted that Travis wanted to do “purposeful project,” adding, “And having him involved has helped us achieve our mission, getting this movie out to more people where it can really make a difference”,

Paul believed that people working on the movie are “grateful to have Travis be a part of the project”.

He added that having NFL star “involved has helped the movie gain the level of attention that it deserves”.

Meanwhile, Paul pointed out that Travis involvement in a movie made a really huge difference “in allowing the movie to kind of bat above its average weight”.